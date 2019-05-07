Image copyright Reuters Image caption The possibility the UK may remain in the EU for only a short time after the elections makes no difference

It may never happen

So says the old catchphrase. But those European parliamentary elections in a little over two weeks' time will almost certainly happen.

That's irrespective of whether most people really want them or not, and on the evidence of last week's local elections, most local people emphatically do not.

Taking them off the agenda would require nothing short of a dramatic, and generally unexpected breakthrough in Parliament's Brexit deadlock.

The possibility that this country may remain in the European Union for only a short time afterwards makes no difference.

If we have not agreed the withdrawal deal before Thursday 23 May, polling will go ahead.

The UK would be legally obliged to take part in the elections for the the new European Parliament to be legally validated throughout the EU.

So, deep breath, here's how it works...

Even though there is nothing sacrosanct about Thursdays being polling days, this is just one of many British traditions which mark us out from the rest of the EU, where Sundays have traditionally been preferred.

And that's why we, alone among EU nations, go into a strange kind of suspended animation.

After votes have been cast on the Thursday they will be held, securely we hope, until counting begins on Sunday 26 May.

But no results will be declared until 22:00 BST, after polls close around the rest of the EU.

Unlike our own parliamentary elections in which each constituency elects one MP, the West Midlands is one single giant constituency with no fewer than seven MEPs, each of whom represents every area in the region comprising Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and the West Midlands metropolitan area.

Each party compiles a "closed list" of candidates named in a ranking order from one to seven. When nominations closed two weeks ago, the following candidates had been nominated:

BREXIT PARTY

Rupert Lowe

Martin Daubney

Andrew England Kerr

Vishal Khatri

Nikki Page

Laura Kevehazi

Katherine Harborne

CHANGE UK

Stephen Dorrell

Charlotte Gath

Pete Wilding

Amrik Kandola

Joanna McKenna

Victor Odusanya

Lucinda Empson

CONSERVATIVE

Anthea McIntyre

Daniel Dalton

Suzanne Webb

Meiron Jenkins

Alex Phillips

Mary Noone

Ahmed Ejaz

GREEN

Ellie Chowns

Diana Toynbee

Paul Whitehead

Julian Dean

Louis Stephen

Helen Heathfield

Kefentse Dennis

LABOUR

Neena Gill

Sion Simon

Julia Buckley

Ansar Khan

Zarah Sultana

Sam Hennessey

Liz Clements

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Phil Bennion

Ade Adeyemo

Jeannie Falconer

Jenny Wilkinson

Jennifer Gray

Beverley Nielsen

Lee Dargue

UKIP

Ernest Warrender

Paul Williams

Graham Eardley

Paul Allen

Nigel Ely

Joe Smyth

Derek Bennett

The ballot paper will list each of the candidates under their respective parties' names.

Each elector should vote only once, with an X indicating the party list of their choice.

So what d'heck is d'Hondt?

If you don't know now you soon will. For a start, it's 'who' rather than 'what'.

Viktor d'Hondt was a Belgian lawyer and mathematician who died 118 years ago, little knowing he had invented the arithmetical formula by which MEPs are elected.

Purists debate whether or not it's true "proportional representation" at all.

But it's the system we have, so here's how it works.

In the first round of counting, the party with the most votes wins a seat for the candidate at the top of its list.

In the second round of counting, the winning party's vote is divided by two, and whichever party comes out on top in the reordered results wins a seat for its top candidate.

The process repeats itself, with the original vote of the winning party in each round being divided by one plus their running total of MEPs, until all seven seats have been taken.

Is that perfectly clear?

No?

It's as brief as I can make it: Albert Einstein famously remarked: "Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler than that."

