Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann was wanted over attacks across the country

A suspect arrested over the abduction and rape of three women in London is being investigated for other attacks around the country involving nine further victims.

Joseph McCann was arrested in Congleton, Cheshire, after two girls, aged 14, were abducted in the the town.

The 34-year-old is now being investigated over attacks in Cheshire, Manchester and Lancashire, on victims aged between 11 and 71.

He was apprehended on Sunday.

Mr McCann was found in a tree in Smithy Lane on Sunday evening and arrested after a stand-off with police negotiators.

He had been spotted in the town after two girls were forced into a car that afternoon.

Met detectives are now investigating him in connection with a number of other attacks earlier that day.

These include the false imprisonment of a woman in Haslingden, Lancashire, in which a teenage girl and a boy, 11, were raped; the abduction and rape of a 71-year-old in Bury, Manchester; and the abduction of two 13-year-old boys and the abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Heywood, Manchester.