Cars surrounded by hundreds of bikers were stranded on the A21

Hundreds of bikers heading to the coast for the annual May Day Run have faced delays due to a serious crash in Kent.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country gather each year on Hastings seafront in East Sussex, with many travelling in convoy.

A motorcyclist thought to be travelling to the rally was seriously injured in a collision on the A21 coastbound at about 09:30 BST.

The injured biker was airlifted to hospital.

The road was closed in both directions at Tonbridge for several hours.

Hastings has been a destination for bikers since the mods and rockers influx of 1964.

The May Day Run originally started at Locksbottom on the Kent border with south London and followed the A21 to Hastings.

It regularly attracts tens of thousands of motorcyclists.