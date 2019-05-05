Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joseph McCann is wanted over attacks in London and Watford

A fugitive being hunted over the abduction and "horrific" rapes of three women in and around London is believed to be connected to the abduction of two other women in Cheshire.

The two women were forced into a black Fiat Punto in Congleton town centre at 18:45 BST on Saturday.

Police followed the car which then crashed and the driver fled the scene.

Officers believe Joseph McCann, 34, who is wanted by the Metropolitan Police, is connected to the abductions.

The Punto was spotted by officers and, following a short pursuit, the car stopped on Obelisk Way after colliding with another car.

The women were left behind as the driver ran off.

'Extremely shaken'

Supt Sarah Pengelly of Cheshire Constabulary said: "McCann is a dangerous individual and I would advise anyone who sees him not to approach him but instead call us immediately on 999.

"Enquiries to locate him are ongoing and there is a large police presence in the Congleton area. This includes road checks in and out of the town.

"The two women abducted in Congleton were not injured. However, they have been left extremely shaken as a result of their ordeal and are currently being supported by specially train officers."

Met Police detectives launched an appeal to find Mr McCann after two women in their 20s were snatched off streets in north London on 25 April.

He is also wanted for questioning over the abduction and rape of a 21-year-old woman at knifepoint in Watford in the early hours of 21 April.

He is described as being muscular, about 5ft 10ins and has a "distinctive" tattoo of the name "bobbie" on his stomach.

He has blue eyes, a bald head or shaved blond hair with a light-coloured beard, and a "slight" Irish accent.