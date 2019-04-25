England

Solihull woman denies cruelty towards horses charges

  • 25 April 2019

A woman has denied animal cruelty charges after eight horses were found neglected at a farm yard.

It is alleged Annette Nally, from Solihull, failed to feed or water the animals properly at Stoke Prior in Worcestershire, last summer.

The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing unnecessary suffering to horses when she appeared at Worcester Magistrates' Court.

The case was adjourned for a trial date to be fixed.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites