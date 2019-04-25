A woman has denied animal cruelty charges after eight horses were found neglected at a farm yard.

It is alleged Annette Nally, from Solihull, failed to feed or water the animals properly at Stoke Prior in Worcestershire, last summer.

The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing unnecessary suffering to horses when she appeared at Worcester Magistrates' Court.

The case was adjourned for a trial date to be fixed.

