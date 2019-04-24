Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption The 18-year-old was found injured in Tennal Road, Harborne

A teenager has been stabbed to death and a murder investigation launched in Birmingham.

The 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in Tennal Road, Harborne, at about 19:15 BST.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police said a cordon is in place and witnesses are urged to come forward. Det Insp Michelle Allen said: "A young man has sadly lost his life."