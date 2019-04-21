Image copyright Google Image caption Camber Road was closed for several hours after the crash

A motorcyclist has been arrested after another rider was killed in a crash on a road popular with bikers.

A 39-year-old London man was riding a Suzuki which crashed with a Ford Ranger on Camber Road, near Rye, at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.

He died at the scene, a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

A 26-year-old man from Dartford who was riding another motorcycle was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two people in the Ford were taken to hospital with suspected back injuries, police said.

Police are asking a group of motorcyclists who were thought to have been riding between Camber and Hastings on Saturday afternoon to contact them, together with anyone who witnessed the crash.