A man who raped and sexually assaulted a woman in a "horrific ordeal" has been jailed for life.

Samuel Fortes, 27, followed the victim through Leeds city centre before raping and repeatedly punching the 20-year-old in the early hours of 23 June 2018.

The woman was on a video call to her boyfriend at the time and he took a screenshot of the attack on his mobile phone, West Yorkshire Police said.

Fortes admitted rape and and grievous bodily harm at Leeds Crown Court.

His victim, who was 19 at the time, was left with extensive facial and dental injuries, as well as cuts and bruises.

Fortes, of Ironside Road, Sheffield, followed her to an isolated area before attacking her under a flyover footbridge adjacent to Grace Street in the 15-minute ordeal at 03:15 BST, the Crown Prosecution said.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, she said "I thought I was going to die".

"It is a feeling that no words could ever describe.

"I have experienced what I hope to be the lowest point, mentally, in my life.

"There were days, at the beginning of my recovery period, where I could not leave my bed and that is simply because I did not see a point in doing so."

Det Supt Jaz Khan said the screenshot from her boyfriend's FaceTime app was "a key piece of evidence" along with DNA and CCTV footage to catch the "highly dangerous sex offender".

"Fortes subjected this brave woman to a horrific ordeal and I want to praise her for her bravery in helping to bring her brutal attacker to justice."

Fortes, who pleaded guilty on 12 November last year, must serve a minimum term of eight years before he is considered for parole. He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

