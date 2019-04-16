Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bluebird reached speeds up 150mph (240kph) during trial runs in August

The man behind the restoration of Bluebird plans to run the vessel on a Scottish loch for a second summer, despite the threat of legal action.

Donald Campbell's craft was recovered from Coniston Water in 2001 and rebuilt by Tyneside engineer Bill Smith.

Last week, lawyers for the Ruskin Museum demanded the hydroplane be handed over so it can go on display.

But Mr Smith said the vessel should be seen in action and it would be taken back for test runs on Loch Fad.

Campbell's family gifted Bluebird's wreckage to the museum in Coniston, but the Ruskin Museum Trust and Mr Smith's Bluebird Project restoration team cannot agree what the craft's future should be.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bill Smith recovered Bluebird's wreckage in 2001

The museum has built an extension to house the restored Bluebird, but Mr Smith said it "was in the public interest" for people to be able to see it in action, as it was "built to run".

He said: "It was always built as an operable machine, and now we're locked into that, you can't just switch it off and leave it or things will seize up, things will deteriorate.

"It has to be operated on a regular basis or all that hard work will just decay."

The Ruskin Trust has been approached for comment.