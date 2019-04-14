Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How do you avoid holiday traffic jams?

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption over Easter due to engineering work, but the majority of motorway roadworks will be lifted.

Highways England said it would remove 459 miles of roadworks by Thursday, with 97 miles' worth staying for safety reasons.

There are no trains in or out of London Euston station from Friday to Monday.

However, Network Rail said it would be the "quietest" engineering programme for "many years".

When is the worst time to travel?

The RAC and traffic data company Inrix expect jams to be at their worst on Good Friday, particularly between 11:00 and 16:30 BST.

They predict the M5 southbound, west of Bristol between Junction 16 and Junction 19, to be congested as drivers head for Devon and Cornwall.

The M25 from Bromley through the Dartford Tunnel, the M6 north between Preston and Lancaster and the M62 west between Leeds and Manchester are also likely to see delays of about an hour.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said the weekend would see "lengthy queues in some spots".

Getty Images Worst times to travel From 18-22 April 14:30-19:00 Thursday

11:00-16:30 Friday

11:00-14:00 Saturday

11:00-12:30 Sunday

12:30-14:30Monday Source: RAC

Dan Croft from Inrix warned journeys "could take up to three times longer than usual".

Where will be busiest? Predicted worst times and routes to drive on Thursday Area Route Worst time Predicted delay (mins) London M25 J8 to J16 13:45 57 London M25 J20 to J11 16:30 50 East Mids M1 north J21 to J26 14:45 49 West Mids M6 south J20 to J16 07:45 39

Predicted worst times and routes to drive on Friday Area Route Worst time Predicted delay (mins) North West M62 west J27 to J18 12:45 56 North West M6 north J31 to J34 15:30 39 North East A64 north Fulford to Barton Hill 13:30 32 London M25 J4 to J30 11:45 30

The predictions are based on data from previous Easter getaways as well as planned roadworks.

Where are the roadworks?

Almost all motorways and major roads will be free of roadworks by Thursday morning, Highways England said.

It aims to lift or complete as many as possible by 06:00 and they will not re-start until 00:01 on Tuesday.

However, more than 97 miles of roadworks will still be in place.

A spokesman said: "To help people have smoother journeys we have removed as many roadworks as possible, leaving only essential work in place. However, it is not possible to remove all roadworks due to safety reasons."

Roadworks staying in place Longest sets over Easter weekend Road Near Roadworks (miles) M6 J2-4 Coventry 14 M62 J10-12 Warrington 9 M6 J13-15 Stafford 7 M6 J8 - M5 J3 Oldbury 7 A46 Farndon-Brownhills Newark on Trent 5 M5 J17-18 Avonmouth 4 M62 J33-34 Pontefract 4 M621 J6-7 Leeds 4 M5 J22-23 Highbridge 4 M50 J1 to 2 Worcester 4

Is my train running?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Network Rail said it was the quietest engineering works programme "for many years"

Rail engineering works worth about £100 million will mean cancelled trains and replacement buses over the Easter weekend.

However Network Rail said most services would be "unaffected" and it was the "quietest engineering programme for many years".

Chief executive Andrew Haines said: "We know that our railway is up to 50% quieter than usual over bank holidays so doing work at this time of year minimises our impact on passengers."

Routes that will face disruption between Friday and Monday include:

The west coast main line route will be closed near London , Preston and Glasgow

, and No trains to or from London Euston

No trains to or from London Fenchurch Street , with services diverted to Liverpool Street and replacement buses between Barking and Aldgate East

, with services diverted to Liverpool Street and replacement buses between and Replacement buses between Bristol Parkway , Chepstow and Newport from Friday to Monday

, and from Friday to Monday Replacement buses between Shenfield , Southend Victoria and Southminster

, and Replacement buses between Birmingham International and Rugby

and Replacement buses between Sheringham and Cromer , with Sheringham station closed

and , with Sheringham station closed No LNER services between Edinburgh and Glasgow on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but ScotRail services will run

Details of all engineering works are available from National Rail Enquiries.