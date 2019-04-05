Image copyright Birmingham Inquests Image caption The bombs killed 21 and injured 220 at the two pubs in November 1974

A botched IRA warning call caused or contributed to 21 deaths in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November also injured 220 people.

Inquest jurors also concluded there was no error or omission in the police response to the warning call which would have limited the loss of life.

Coroner Sir Peter Thornton QC said the bombings were "etched in the history" of the city.