Image caption Administrators say parties are interested in the firm

Administrators have been appointed to a steel firm which employs 170 people at service and sales offices across England and Wales.

Meridian Metal Trading, based in Dudley, processes steel sheets and coils and supplies about 250,000 tonnes to customers each year.

It has service centres in Guildford and Sheffield, and sales offices in Bolton and Newport, South Wales.

Administrator Duff and Phelps says it wants to continue trading.

Spokesman Allan Graham said: "It is our intention to continue to trade the business until a buyer is found, a process that we do not think will take long as there are already a number of expressions of interest.

"As of [Wednesday] there have been no redundancies and it is very much business as usual."