It may be spring, but there was very much a wintry feel as hill snow and sleet hit parts of England.
The Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for an area of northern England, while flurries were also seen down into the Midlands.
Temperatures dipped below freezing across the board overnight and are expected to remain in single figures for most of Wednesday.
Forecasters said a deep area of low pressure was centred over the UK.
It brought with it the potential to drive showers and produce long spells of wet and changeable weather.
