Spring snowfall surprises much of England

  • 3 April 2019
A man clears the roads after heavy snow in Allendale, Northumberland. Image copyright PA
Image caption Temperatures dropped below freezing overnight in Allendale, Northumberland

It may be spring, but there was very much a wintry feel as hill snow and sleet hit parts of England.

The Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for an area of northern England, while flurries were also seen down into the Midlands.

Temperatures dipped below freezing across the board overnight and are expected to remain in single figures for most of Wednesday.

Forecasters said a deep area of low pressure was centred over the UK.

It brought with it the potential to drive showers and produce long spells of wet and changeable weather.

A dog walker in a snowy Allendale, in Northumberland Image copyright PA
Image caption A dog walker struggled through the snow in Allendale, Northumberland
Daffodils covered in a blanket of snow in the village of Catton, Northumberland Image copyright PA
Image caption Daffodils were blanketed in the village of Catton, Northumberland
Derwentwater and Catbells, in Cumbria, taken from Castlehead Image copyright Christine Duff
Image caption This photograph of Derwentwater and Catbells, in Cumbria, was taken from Castlehead
Dartmoor
Image caption Dartmoor saw a dusting of snow
Sheep and newborn lambs in a snow covered field near Allendale, Northumberland Image copyright PA
Image caption Sheep and newborn lambs in Allendale stood watch in the snow
Snowy road and field at Hartside, Northumberland Image copyright Robert Bell
Image caption Hartside was another area of Northumberland to see the white stuff

