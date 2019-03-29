Image copyright PA Image caption Gary McAllister needed hospital treatment after the attack

A man has been arrested over an attack on football star Gary McAllister.

The Rangers assistant manager was outside a bar in Leeds city centre when he was assaulted at about 04:00 GMT on 24 March.

Former Leeds United captain McAllister was reportedly punched in the face and needed hospital treatment after the attack in Call Lane.

West Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man arrested on Thursday night had been released under investigation.

McAllister won 57 caps for Scotland and captained the team to the Euro '96 finals.

He played for Leeds from 1990 to 1996, during which time they became champions of the former First Division.

He also captained the team for two seasons before moving to Coventry City.

The former midfielder joined the management team at Coventry in 2002, after a period playing for Liverpool, and took up his role at Rangers last year.

