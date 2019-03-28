Image copyright Family handout Image caption Duncan Tomlin died in hospital two days after his arrest in July 2014

A police sergeant has spoken of his "panic" when a man he was restraining suddenly became unresponsive.

Duncan Tomlin, 32, had epilepsy and died in July 2014 after being arrested in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

Sgt Christopher Glasspool told an inquest jury Mr Tomlin had been "violently kicking out" at officers in the back of the police van.

When he suddenly stopped struggling, Mr Glasspool said: "I realised it wasn't compliance, it was a problem."

West Sussex Coroner's Court previously heard that on the night of 24 July Mr Tomlin had been under the influence of drink and drugs and had punched another officer before being arrested.

The jury was shown videos from a camera in the back of the police van, showing Mr Tomlin lying on his front with his hands cuffed behind him and surrounded by officers.

Mr Glasspool said: "We were all telling him to calm down, to stop struggling and stop resisting…Duncan was still shouting and screaming incoherently and aggressively.

"He just suddenly stopped."

'Distraught'

Mr Tomlin became unresponsive, the inquest heard, so Sgt Glasspool performed a sternum rub to try and elicit a pain response - as per his training - but it did not work.

"I was starting to panic, I was really concerned for Duncan... I didn't know why it had happened," he said.

The jury was shown body-worn camera footage from another officer in the van, showing the officers agree to drive Mr Tomlin directly to hospital as the ambulance was too far away.

En route he stopped breathing, and the officers performed CPR.

Mr Glasspool said tearfully: "I was fairly distraught to be honest, this man was dying in front of me."

Mr Tomlin had suffered a cardiac arrest, and died in hospital two days later.

The inquest continues.