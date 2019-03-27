Image copyright Tumblr/YouTube Image caption Alice Cutter and Mark Jones deny being part of banned neo-Nazi group National Action

An alleged member of a neo-Nazi terror group owned a rare "wedding edition" of Adolf Hitler's autobiography Mein Kampf, a court has heard.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Mark Jones, 24, told other extremists he paid "a lot" for the book, which featured a Nazi party application form.

Mr Jones, of Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, denies being a member of National Action after it was banned.

His partner Alice Cutter, 22, denies the same charge.

The pair are standing trial alongside Garry Jack, 23, from Heathland Avenue, Birmingham, and 18-year-old Connor Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham, who deny the same charge - being a member of National Action (NA) after it was outlawed in December 2016.

Prosecutors said Mr Jones and Ms Cutter both made comments in February 2017 in an online chat group, which included talking about buying a book from the United States.

The court heard Mr Jones - under the username Grandaddy Terror - wrote: "£50 for a book [expletive].

"I paid a lot for an original wedding edition of Mein Kampf with nsdap application form in the back but that's a rarity."

The special edition of Hitler's autobiography was given to Nazi party members as a wedding gift.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Jones allegedly paid "a lot" for an "original wedding edition" of Mein Kampf

Jurors were also shown a picture - recovered by police in September 2017 - of a masked man alleged to be Mr Jones holding a copy of Mein Kampf.

The court previously heard Ms Cutter entered a beauty contest in 2016 under the name "Buchenwald Princess" - a reference to a Nazi-era death camp.

She denies ever being a member of NA, while Mr Jones and Mr Jack said they quit the organisation when it was banned.

Mr Scothern claims to have quit the group a day before it was made illegal.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, on Twitter, and Instagram send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.