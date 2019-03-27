Custody sergeant accused of using 'excessive force'
- 27 March 2019
A custody sergeant is being accused of gross misconduct after allegedly using excessive and disproportionate force against a detainee.
It is alleged that Sergeant Martin Fox's actions have brought discredit and undermined confidence in the police force.
A two-day public hearing will be held at Avon and Somerset police headquarters from 1 April.
The alleged incident took place at Patchway police station on 29 August.