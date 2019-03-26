Image caption The provider has 72,000 registered Ring and Ride users

A firm which runs Ring and Ride and school transport services for thousands of people will continue operating after funding was found.

Concerns were raised over the future of services when Accessible Transport Group (ATG) went into administration.

Matt Ingram, joint administrator from Duff & Phelps Ltd, said Birmingham City Council and Transport for West Midlands have agreed to fund ATG.

He said it would ensure there was "no interruption" to "vital" services.

"This is great news for those who rely on these accessible transport services here in the West Midlands," Mr Ingram said.

ATG transports people with mobility difficulties and those living in rural areas.

It has more than 600 vehicles and 72,000 registered users for its Ring and Ride services in areas including Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry.

"We are very aware that the majority of the services that the charities provide are vital to those that rely on them so we are delighted to have been able to secure new funding as we now work to secure the long-term future of the service," Mr Ingram said.

Image caption The provider transports people with mobility difficulties

It also transports about 2,800 children and young adults between their homes and schools or colleges, and has contracts across the region, including with Warwickshire and Worcestershire county councils.

The provider's igo bus services cover 43 routes in the West Midlands and Worcestershire.

