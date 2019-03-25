Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mark Acklom was extradited to the UK

A man who was extradited to the UK after being accused of conning a woman out of more than £750,000 has denied a string of fraud charges.

Mark Acklom, of no fixed abode, faces 20 fraud offences, including eight of fraud by false representation.

He appeared via video link for the hearing at Bristol Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty.

The 45-year-old was extradited from Switzerland before the hearing.

He is accused of defrauding Carolyn Woods out of more than £750,000 between January and July 2012.

During a short hearing, Judge Michael Cullum fixed a date of August 5 for a trial, which is expected to last up to three weeks.