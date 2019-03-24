Image caption Trains are unable to run between Luton and London St Pancras

Rail passengers have been warned of "major disruption" after overhead electric wires were damaged.

National Rail said trains were unable to run between Luton and London St Pancras and disruption was expected until 12:00 GMT.

East Midlands Trains - which uses St Pancras as its London terminus - advised customers not to travel to or from the capital.

It said specialist equipment was needed to repair the wires at Cricklewood.

National Rail said replacement buses from Luton to Edgware London Underground station were being arranged for East Midlands Trains customers.

It said there was a replacement bus service with "extremely limited capacity" covering Thameslink services, with passengers asked to delay their journey if possible.

Passengers from Sheffield and Nottingham travelling to London have been advised to change at Doncaster and Grantham respectively for East Coast Main Line services.

Rail users at Leicester have been urged to travel to Nuneaton for a service to Euston.