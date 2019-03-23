Device behind M5 closure near Oldbury 'is flare'
- 23 March 2019
A suspected "unexploded device" which closed part of a motorway is now believed to be a flare, say police.
A member of the public found the object under the motorway near Oldbury.
Central Motorway Police Group said a telephone assessment with Ministry of Defence bomb disposal experts suggested it was a flare and it would be disposed of.
The motorway had been closed in between junctions 1 and 2, but is now being reopened.