Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police and Merseyside Police both believe Temesgen Desta is travelling the country using the rail network

Police are hunting a man wanted in connection with the rape and sexual assault of two women.

Temesgen Desta, 31, is wanted for questioning after one woman, 32, was left with serious injuries following an attack in Birmingham city centre on Friday.

Merseyside Police also want to speak to him over a sexual assault that took place last Thursday.

Both forces believe he has been travelling up and down the country.

The first attack happened at about 15:45 GMT in the sand dunes near to Crosby Leisure Centre and Endsleigh Road, Merseyside Police said.

The next day, a woman was raped at a property in Essex Street, Birmingham, between midnight and 00:55.

Det Insp Dave Sproson said: "We are now working with forces around the country to share the details of Desta.

"Given the nature of the offence we are investigating, we would urge the public not to approach Desta but to ring 999 if they see him."

