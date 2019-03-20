Image copyright Tumblr/YouTube Image caption Alice Cutter and Mark Jones are on trial with two others, accused of being part of the far-right group, National Action

A neo-Nazi terror suspect entered a "Miss Hitler" beauty contest to attract new members to the far-right group National Action, jurors heard.

Alice Cutter, 22, allegedly entered the contest after taking on the nickname Buchenwald Princess in reference to the Nazi death camp.

She is on trial with Mark Jones, 24, of Halifax, Gerry Jack, 23, of Birmingham, and Connor Scouthern, of Nottingham.

They deny being part of the banned extremist group.

It was outlawed under terrorism legislation in 2016.

Opening the case at Birmingham Crown Court, prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC said Miss Cutter's partner, Mr Jones, visited Buchenwald in Germany in 2016.

He is accused of posing for a photograph in the concentration camp's execution room while giving a Nazi salute.

'Pathological racial prejudice'

Jurors were shown a picture of two men in the room holding a National Action flag.

"Buchenwald was a Nazi concentration camp that stood out, even by the standards of Nazi concentration camps, for its depravity," said Mr Jameson.

He said Miss Cutter entered the National Action-organised contest in June 2016 - days after the murder of MP Jo Cox.

The prosecutor told jurors: "On 24 June 2016 National Action staged, if you can believe this, a beauty contest [called] Miss Hitler 2016.

"This was, no doubt, a publicity stunt to raise the group's profile and attract more members. One of those who entered and, I think, in fact, won the competition, was Alice Cutter.

"The name Buchenwald Princess was, perhaps, you may think, no coincidence given that Jones had visited the execution room at Buchenwald the previous month."

Mr Jameson told the jury the defendants were seeking to spread terror from "an ideology so warped, so extreme and so twisted, its continued existence will be shocking to many of you, if not all".

He added: "It is the terror of pathological racial prejudice."