England

School term time holiday fines rise 93% in a year

  • 21 March 2019
Potamos beach, Epanomi, Greece Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Term time holidays were behind 85% of fines for absences from schools in 2017-18

The number of fines issued to parents for taking children on term time holidays has almost doubled in a year, Department for Education (DfE) statistics show.

Penalty notices in England rose by 93% to almost 223,000 in 2017-18.

The rise began after Jon Platt from the Isle of Wight lost a Supreme Court battle against a fine.

"Unauthorised family holiday absence" was the most common reason for attendance fines, the DfE said.

Overall the total number of fines for unauthorised absence was up nearly 75% in a year.

Councils can require parents to pay £60 each per child taken out of school without permission.

This rises to £120 if not paid within 21 days, and after 28 days parents can be prosecuted.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites