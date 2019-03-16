Northern rail services hit by flooding

Image caption Some roads in Lancashire were also flooded when the River Ribble's levels rose

Commuters are facing disruption after heavy rain flooded train lines and a motorway in northern England.

Northern said several rail routes were suspended or amended and it had "no estimate as to when services will return to normal".

The northbound carriageway of the M66 has been reopened after a section of the motorway was shut when the River Irwell burst its banks near Ramsbottom.

Tram services in Manchester city centre have resumed after earlier disruption.

Northern said it "strongly advised" customers not to travel on affected routes today and advised people to check details online or at local stations.

The routes affected include:

Newcastle - Carlisle

Darlington - Bishop Auckland

Skipton - Carlisle/Lancaster

Todmorden - Manchester Victoria

Manchester Victoria - Stalybridge

Eccles - Newton-Le-Willows

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings for about 38 locations, mainly across northern England but also along the banks of the River Severn.