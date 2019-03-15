Schools' climate strike: Young people protest across England
Young people who have skipped school to join climate change protests across England have told the BBC there is no point in learning when their future is at risk.
Thousands of schoolchildren have flooded into city and town centres across the country as classrooms around the world were abandoned for a day of demonstration.
In Bradford, primary school children led around 100 people with loud chanting outside City Hall.
Despite the windy weather, there was a clear feeling of excitement.
Danny, 14, said: "What's the point in learning if it's not going to do anything because your future is going to be ruined by climate change?"
His sentiments were shared by Hannah, 18, who joined a crowd in Quarry Park Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
She said: "I believe there's no point of us getting an education and planning for the future if there is going to be no future."
Thousands of young people marched through Brighton chanting loudly and holding a variety of banners.
One of the city's Labour MPs Lloyd Russell-Moyle joined in the march saying "students will learn more today than they will in the classroom."
Manchester's demonstration was accompanied by the sound of drums, tambourines and a trumpet.
One banner read "Make peace not pollution" and another "Like oceans we rise".
Toni, 15, from Stockport, said: "I tried to come to the last protest but my school said no.
"My head of year said no this time but I think it is more important to come.
"I think I'm going to get into trouble though."
Thousands of people marched through the streets of Birmingham.
Arjun, 16, said: "We are at the point that in 12 to 20 years the effects of climate change are going to be irreversible.
"The only way to change it is through the younger generation because the older generation don't really care."
What started out as a gathering outside Plymouth's Civic Centre turned into a protest through the streets when more than 100 students were told they were on private property.
Students briefly stopped traffic at a pedestrian crossing chanting "System change, not climate change" and "Climate, change it back", before marching through a shopping centre.
After being diverted back out by the centre's security guards, they descended on the offices of local MP, Luke Pollard who addressed the crowd.
Dylan was leading the chants as the students marched through the streets, and said it was time the government was given "a wake-up call" after "missing emissions targets in the Paris Climate agreement".