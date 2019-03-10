Image copyright Horsham Police Image caption Drivers have been urged to take care on the roads

Part of a supermarket roof has been ripped off and there is travel disruption as strong winds batter south-east England.

There are long delays near the Dartford Crossing where the QEII bridge is closed.

Cross-Channel ferry passengers have also been hit by delays and drivers have been warned to take care.

In London, sections of the wrapping on Grenfell Tower have come loose and a team is on site assessing the damage.

Strong winds blew part of the roof off a Tesco Extra store at Westwood Cross in Broadstairs, Kent.

In Guildford, firefighters have been dealing with a dangerous structure due to wind conditions.

Highways England said the Sheppey crossing is also closed in both directions because of the weather.

Southeastern trains tweeted it was dealing with fallen trees at Deal, Harrietsham, Snodland, Wye and Broadstairs and staff were working to repair a train at Stonegate in Sussex.

Fallen electricity cables have also led to the closure of the A25 in Nutfield, Surrey, and UK Power Networks is dealing with outages across the region.

In a statement, Highways England said: "The A282 Queen Elizabeth Bridge at the Dartford Crossing is closed due to strong winds currently being experienced.

"Wind speeds are currently detected at being 60+ mph and this means it is unsafe to allow southbound traffic to proceed across the bridge."

Northbound and southbound traffic is using the tunnels and drivers have been advised to allow extra time.

At Sheppey, where the A249 bridge is closed, a diversion is in place.

Police in Surrey urged people to report fallen trees to the council and tweeted: "Be careful out there and expect the unexpected."