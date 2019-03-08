Shoreham Airshow pilot acquitted over deaths
Pilot Andrew Hill has been found not guilty of manslaughter over 2015 Shoreham Airshow crash, in which 11 people died.
Mr Hill's ex-military Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 in Sussex on 22 August 2015.
The ex-RAF pilot denied deliberately committing to a loop manoeuvre despite flying too low and too slow.