England

Shoreham Airshow pilot acquitted over deaths

  • 8 March 2019
Pilot Andrew Hill has been found not guilty of manslaughter over 2015 Shoreham Airshow crash, in which 11 people died.

Mr Hill's ex-military Hawker Hunter jet crashed on to the A27 in Sussex on 22 August 2015.

The ex-RAF pilot denied deliberately committing to a loop manoeuvre despite flying too low and too slow.