Abirami Eswar and Hayley Walker of Balbir Singh Dance Company in a still from a film made for the exhibition

New uses for North's mills on show

The exhibition features mills making high-tech products, including artificial knee cartilage.

elderly man in prayer shawl

Congregation of city's last synagogue in exhibition

A Muslim photographer captured photos of Bradford declining Jewish community for an exhibition.

Someone litter picking
Video 1 minute 7 seconds

The scheme keeping a town clean one road at a time

People can select a street they will take responsibility for keeping spick and span.

Bradford city centre

City to spend £1.4m on culture bid

News that Bradford would be bidding for the title of 2025 Capital of Culture was announced in July.

Patients who attend the Recovery College
Video 2 minutes 48 seconds

The GP prescribing classes instead of tablets

Sessions on topics ranging from budgeting to body confidence are helping patients in Bradford.

Fireworks exploding
Video 1 minute

Protests over city's 'horrendous' firework problem

Bradford community group protests against late night fireworks in the city.

Mehwish Hayat
Video 1 minute 22 seconds

Famous Pakistani actress visits Bradford

The award-winning Lollywood star took a tour of the city.

                    Missing 13-year-old found 'safe and well'

                    A missing 13-year-old girl who sparked a police search after failing to turn up at school in Bradford this morning has been found.

                    West Yorkshire Police say Alisha Preece has been found "safe and well."

                    The force has thanked all those who shared the appeal for help finding her and who called in with information.

                    Urgent appeal as girl, 13, goes missing from Bradford

                    There are "serious concerns" for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl after she failed to turn up at school this morning.

                    Alisha Preece
                    West Yorkshire Police

                    Police in West Yorkshire say Alisha Preece has gone missing from Bradford.

                    Alisha (pictured) is believed to be wearing a blue blazer, a green and red tartan skirt, black tights and black shoes.

                    Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

                    Teenager detained after making shrapnel device

                    A 16-year-old boy who made a potential bomb filled with shrapnel has been detained for five years.

                    Kieran Cleary
                    West Yorkshire Police

                    Kieran Cleary, of Camberley Mount, Bradford, told friends he was going to "go on a rampage" and "kill many people", Leeds Crown Court (pictured above) was told.

                    After searching his home police found two carbon dioxide canisters as well as nails, tacks and panel pins.

                    Following a trial earlier this year, Cleary was convicted of making an explosive substance.

                    He was also found guilty of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism. He was cleared of the more serious offence of making an explosive substance with intent.

                    The court heard the boy had also told fellow students in 2017 he was going to carry out a school shooting and had praised Adolf Hitler.

                    Smartphone film festival starts

                    Films made entirely on smartphones are being celebrated with a three-day festival starting today in Bradford.

                    A person films on a smartphone
                    Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

                    The Get Smart Film Festival looks at short films created using mobile devices.undefined

                    There'll be screenings of 41 flicks from around the world, and many others made by local filmmakers, all of them shot using mobile phones and tablets only.

                    Ceara Thacker death: Strikes contributed to care delays

                    A student who hanged herself faced a two-month delay before seeing a mental health adviser, her inquest has heard.

                    Ceara Thacker
                    Family Photo

                    Ceara Thacker, of Bradford, was found dead in her halls of residence at the University of Liverpool in May 2018.

                    "Exceptional circumstances" including strike action were blamed for the wait for her to see an adviser, a university employee told the hearing.

                    Ms Thacker's family was unaware she had taken an overdose three months before her death, the inquest has also heard.

                    The inquest continues.

