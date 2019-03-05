What do you know about Pancake Day?
- 5 March 2019
Shrove Tuesday is once again upon us, which means people across the country will be pulling out their frying pans and flipping themselves into a pancake-fuelled frenzy.
The eggs, flour and milk that make up the pancake were once popular items for Christians to give up during Lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday, and there are many weird and wonderful Shrovetide traditions.
Will your score hit the roof or slide into the bin in disgrace?