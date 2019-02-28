Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sally Challen admitted killing her husband in August 2010 but denied murder

A woman who killed her husband in a hammer attack after "decades of abuse" has won her appeal to have her murder conviction quashed.

Sally Challen, 65, of Claygate, Surrey, admitted killing 61-year-old Richard in August 2010 but denied murder.

She was convicted in June 2011 and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years, later reduced by four years on appeal. She will now face a retrial.

Her lawyers asked the Appeal Court to reduce her conviction to manslaughter.

An application for her to be released on bail was denied.