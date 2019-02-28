Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Two-year-old Hector was rescued by the RSPCA in October 2017 and spent more than 500 days at the shelter

A lurcher dubbed "Britain's loneliest dog" has finally found a "forever" home.

Two-year-old Hector had been in a shelter since he was rescued by the RSPCA over welfare concerns in 2017.

Hundreds of people from all over the world offered to re-home him after a campaign by Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon, went viral.

The lonely lurcher, who spent more than 500 days at the shelter, had been its longest-staying resident.

"We couldn't be happier for him," the shelter said. "We can't stop smiling."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Hector captured hearts all over the world after his campaign to find a home went viral

Staff at Little Valley said they were overjoyed their "longest-staying resident had finally found his forever family".

The centre was "inundated" with messages from would-be owners worldwide after its campaign to re-home Hector went viral at the start of February.

The shelter thanked its "amazing supporters" for helping Hector find his "happy ever after".