Dream Lodge Group, which owns eight luxury lodge parks, has been bought and 40 jobs have been saved

A luxury lodge firm that went into administration in January has been bought, saving about 40 jobs.

Eighty of the 121 Dream Lodge Group staff, who worked at eight parks across England, were made redundant when the business hit financial difficulties.

Administrator Deloitte, appointed by the firm's Essex-based parent company, said the business had been sold to Exclusive Luxury Lodges Limited.

Deloitte said the jobs were saved to keep the business running.

Dream Lodge Group runs Fornham Park in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Elm Farm Country Park in Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex; Norfolk Park Homes in North Walsham; Lazy Otter Meadows in Ely, Cambridgeshire; Blossom Hill Park in Honiton, Devon; The Sanctuary in Newbury, Berkshire; Hilton Woods near Whitstone, Cornwall, and Woodlands Park in Westfield, East Sussex.

Joint administrator Richard Hawes said the sale would ensure the continuation of the business.

"We will be reporting more detail in our creditors report in the next few weeks," he said.

Frank Romano, spokesperson for Exclusive Luxury Lodges Limited, said: "We have been operating within the residential and holiday park industry for over 30 years and look forward to working with all stakeholders to rebuild the business.

"We understand the lodge owners have been through a difficult period, but we will be there to support each and every person."

