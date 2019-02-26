Fool's spring: England enjoys sunshine in February
England has been basking in more warm weather with many spotting early signs of spring around the country.
The mercury topped 20C in several areas on Monday with Tuesday predicted to see more sunshine.
In Northolt, west London, 20.4C (68.4F) was recorded, the previous winter record was 19.7C (67.5F) at Greenwich, east London, in 1998.
The warmth follows February 2018's Beast from the East, which brought heavy snowfall across the country.
Luke Miall, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said cooler temperatures expected from Wednesday onwards will be "still above average" for February.
Heavy showers are possible on Thursday while Friday, the first day of meteorological spring, is expected to be mostly dry before a wet weekend.
On Twitter many people are warning England is currently experiencing a "fool's spring" when warm weather precedes a further cold snap before spring properly gets under way.
