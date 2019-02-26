Image copyright Beach Seeker Image caption St Ives in Cornwall was bathed in spring sunshine with the sea looking incredibly blue

England has been basking in more warm weather with many spotting early signs of spring around the country.

The mercury topped 20C in several areas on Monday with Tuesday predicted to see more sunshine.

In Northolt, west London, 20.4C (68.4F) was recorded, the previous winter record was 19.7C (67.5F) at Greenwich, east London, in 1998.

The warmth follows February 2018's Beast from the East, which brought heavy snowfall across the country.

Image copyright Bobley Hat Image caption In Eastbourne the crocuses are out bringing a splash of colour to this park

Image copyright Liam Ball Image caption The sky was a brilliant blue in Telford, in Shropshire

Image copyright gemini2191 Image caption In Paignton the weather was perfect for sea kayaking with this picture taken from the water

Luke Miall, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said cooler temperatures expected from Wednesday onwards will be "still above average" for February.

Heavy showers are possible on Thursday while Friday, the first day of meteorological spring, is expected to be mostly dry before a wet weekend.

Image copyright its a Cloud Image caption The weather in Stevenage was perfect for getting out into the garden or heading down to the allotment

Image copyright Finnjo Image caption In London the early sunshine created a heat haze around the cityscape

Image copyright A Giddings Image caption It wasn't just people enjoying the spring sunshine with this cat taking in the view in Shropshire

Image copyright montyweather Image caption The clear skies were captured by this weather camera in Somerset

On Twitter many people are warning England is currently experiencing a "fool's spring" when warm weather precedes a further cold snap before spring properly gets under way.

