Image caption Margaret and Robert Abrahart said the inquest was crucial to getting answers around their daughter's death

The parents of a student who took her own life have backed a national campaign calling for legal aid for bereaved families to be reformed.

Natasha Abrahart, 20, was studying physics at the University of Bristol when she died on 30 April 2018.

Robert and Margaret Abrahart have used their savings and face a "horrendous" bill of £70,000 for her inquest because they cannot get legal aid funding.

The couple have raised £20,000 through crowdfunding for the inquest in May.

A pre-inquest review panel heard Natasha had told the university, a student GP and the Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Trust she was suicidal months before her death.

She is one of 12 Bristol students to have taken their own life since October 2016.

Image copyright Abrahart family Image caption University staff knew Natasha Abrahart was "in crisis", a pre-inquest review heard

Mrs Abrahart believes the inquest is "important" to ensure changes are made at the university.

She said: "What keeps me going is the vision of another family experiencing what we experienced.

"And if that can be prevented then it has to be worth doing."

Some families are currently granted legal aid for inquest hearings, while others crowdfund or pay their own costs and represent themselves.

Mr and Mrs Abrahart, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, said the process was not a "level playing field", as the university's costs would be funded by the taxpayer.

"If you want to get answers you need legal help," said Mr Abrahart.

"We either do nothing and go through the rest of our life with unanswered questions, with systems that may have problems and are never fixed, or try and do it on our own.

"If you don't have a full and proper inquest you're never going to get to the bottom of things."

Image copyright Abrahart family Image caption Natasha's parents have used their savings to pay for specialist lawyers to "thoroughly investigate" her death

The couple will join charity INQUEST in parliament on Tuesday to call for automatic non-means tested legal aid funding for bereaved families following a state-related death.

Deborah Coles, from the charity, said: "The power imbalance between bereaved families and the state is the most significant injustice of the coronial process.

"Removing the barriers to accessing legal representation will not only create a fairer and more just inquest system, it will protect lives."

The university previously said it was "committed to co-operating fully with the coroner to ensure any lessons learnt are built into the support we provide our students".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.