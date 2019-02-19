Image copyright PA Image caption The Tornado first came into service in 1979, the RAF said

Crowds have gathered to watch the last official flights of the RAF Tornado.

The aircraft will be flown over many of the country's RAF bases in a series of flypasts before leaving active service at the end of March.

Tornados first took to skies in 1979, seeing action in several conflicts, and were first used in live operations during the Gulf War in 1991.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the first leg of its final farewell.

After leaving its home base of RAF Marham in Norfolk, the aircraft was seen over Rutland, the West Midlands, North Wales and Yorkshire.

Image copyright Jonathan Burley Image caption The Tornado, seen here in formation near RAF Cottesmore, will leave active service at the end of March

Image copyright Rick Mosley Image caption Queues of people waited to see the aircraft, like these in Market Overton, close to RAF Cottesmore

Image copyright Martyn Foss Image caption The aircraft also flew over DECA Sealand in North Wales

Though no longer to be used in active service, they will still be flown as part of air force training.

"As the Tornados have retired from frontline flying service, we at RAF Cosford have started to take them in because we can use them for engineering in years going forward," Sqn Ldr Chris Wilson explained from the base, which was among points visited on Tuesday.

"Although they won't fly with the air force going forward, they will continue giving excellent service on the ground for many years to come."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Large crowds watch Tornado retirement flypast at RAF Cosford

IX(B) Squadron Wing Cdr James Heeps, who was part of the flypast, added: "It is a great privilege to be part of a national event that allows the public to say farewell to a brilliant aircraft that has been the cornerstone of our operations for so many years.

"It's also a sad occasion because it will mean that from the end of next month the Tornado will never fly again."

Image copyright Ian Knight Image caption A series of flights over three days will mark the Tornado's retirement

Image copyright Phil Dunkerley Image caption The Tornados, seen her over Leicestershire, will now be used RAF training

Image copyright Sgt Paul Oldfield Image caption Tornados at RAF Cosford were moved onto the airfield prior to the flypast

The weapons capabilities of the Tornados are now being delivered by RAF Typhoon jets, which will form the "backbone" of the UK's combat air fleet, the RAF said, alongside a new fleet of F-35 Lighting jets.

The flights will continue over the next two days.