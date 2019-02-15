Image caption A forensic tent remains outside the property where Anthony Payne was found dead on Monday

A man has been charged with the murders of three elderly men found dead in Exeter, police have said.

Alexander Lewis-Ranwell, 27, from Croyde, Braunton, is charged with the murders of Anthony Payne, 80, and 84-year-old twin brothers, Richard and Roger Carter.

He has also been charged with two offences of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Lewis-Ranwell will appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Image caption Anthony Payne's body was found at his house in Bonhay Road on Monday

Mr Payne was found dead at his Bonhay Road house on Monday.

The Carter brothers were found dead in Cowick Lane about 1.5 miles (2,4km) away the following day.