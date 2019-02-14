Image copyright Grandads of the Atlantic Image caption Neil Young, 61 and Peter Ketley, 62 took 63 days and 22 minutes to row across the Atlantic

Two grandfathers with a combined age of 123 have become the oldest pair to row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Former paratroopers Neil Young, 61 and Peter Ketley, 62 completed the 3,000-mile (4,828km) journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua in 63 days.

The pair took part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and raised money for veterans' charities.

Mr Ketley said it was an "incredibly difficult but ultimately rewarding experience".

The friends of more than 40 years had no previous rowing experience before embarking on a year-long training regime ahead of their departure in December.

It makes them the oldest team of two to row across any ocean, beating the previous combined age of 120 set by Pat Hines and Liz Dycus in 2016.

Challenging times

They have so far have raised more than £30,000 for the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), Dreams Come True and Support Our Paras.

Mr Ketley, from Denmead in Hampshire, said: "Needless to say there were challenging times battling headwinds, significant waves and sore bodies, but knowing we were helping people in desperate need of support certainly perked us up at the low points."

Mr Young, from Bracknell in Berkshire, said he was "incredibly proud" to be supporting the charities which help injured ex-service personnel.

Lisa Farmer, of the RBLI, said their journey was "monumental".

"Breaking the world record and raising such a substantial amount is testament to their unwavering bravery and support for their fellow veterans," she added.