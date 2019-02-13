Image copyright Google Image caption Dean Smith appeared before magistrates at Willesden in London

A man has been charged with murder and manslaughter after a teenager died from injuries sustained when she was a baby.

Dean Smith, 44, is accused of killing 13-year-old Maisie Newell, the Met Police said.

She died in June 2014 in Norfolk after being assaulted in 2000.

Smith, of Kingsfield Road, Watford, appeared before magistrates in Willesden in London on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said it was unable to confirm any further details.