Image caption Scott Marsden started kickboxing at the age of four

A coroner has said rules on medical care at kickboxing events need to be "clarified" following the death of a 14-year-old fighter in Leeds in 2017.

Scott Marsden, from Sheffield, collapsed in the final round of a contest after a kick to the chest.

He was treated by medical staff at the venue, but later died in hospital.

Coroner Jonathan Leach said the sports's governing body needed to make clear "what it required in terms of a medical team".

Describing Scott's death as a "tragic fluke", pathologist Dr Kerry Turner told the two-day inquest in Wakefield that he died from an extremely rare disruption of the heart's rhythm caused by a direct blow at a specific moment in the heartbeat cycle.

He was immediately treated by a team of four medics supplied by a private organisation for the event at Leeds Martial Arts College.

An NHS ambulance arrived 21 minutes after the first 999 call, followed by a specialist cardiac arrest team led by a doctor.

Trauma experience

Delivering a narrative verdict, Mr Leach said he was surprised that the owner of Leeds Martial Arts College, Paul Lynch, had not read the rules of the World Kickboxing Association (WKA), under which the event the took place.

There was no doctor at the event in an official capacity and Mr Leach said the WKA rule book specified a doctor with trauma experience should be present.

Mr Leach said he would be writing to the WKA with recommendations regarding medical teams at bouts.

He said the association should also require referees, or other officials, to check the qualifications of the medical teams supplied "so referees can be satisfied appropriate medical care is there".

Scott took up kickboxing when he was four or five at the gym run by his father.