Image copyright Brian Chivers Image caption Brian Chiver's picture of a blue tit came first in the society's Advanced Nature Print section

The work of the Disabled Photographers' Society has gone on display to mark the organisation's 50th anniversary.

The Library of Birmingham display has about 30 photos from the group on display until 14 March.

Meg Jordan, society spokeswoman, said of the exhibition: "It's stunning. We're really proud of it and it's been very well received by the library."

Image copyright Paul Hinchliffe Image caption Paul Hinchliffe's "Moonlight Reflection" was among winners

The society, which has 500 members, has been marking the anniversary year with a series of events.

At an award ceremony before the exhibition went on display it's youngest member Paige, eight, received a camera mount for her wheelchair.

Her father Timothy Older said she had been interested in photography since age five and the equipment enabled "her to control exactly where she wants to be to take the picture she has in her head - without having to worry about holding the camera".

The organisation was set up in the autumn of 1968 when a mini bus took five disabled photography enthusiasts from the Star and Garter Home in Richmond, Greater London, to a camera club.

Image copyright Mike Birbeck Image caption Mike Birbeck's photo "Manhattan Sunset from Brooklyn" is among photos on display

It now helps members who need adaptations for their photography as well as running activities such as studio days and competitions.