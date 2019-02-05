Image caption Emergency services were called to Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area of Stafford

Four children have died and another is in hospital after a house fire which also left two adults injured.

Emergency services were called to Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area of Stafford at about 02:40 GMT.

Part of the roof of the house appears to have collapsed following the blaze.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are examining the scene as the investigation into the cause of the fire begins.

The injuries to the two adults and the child are not thought to be life-threatening.

Image caption Neighbours described being woken by a noise

Police said the family are being supported by specialist officers.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When crews arrived they found an ongoing serious house fire.

Image caption The area has been cordoned off by police

At the scene, Jennie Aitken, Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

Neighbours described being woken up by a noise which sounded like a "poof", and said they were upset.

The house's roof is damaged, windows are smashed out and the rooms are blackened.

There is a large police and fire service presence, and Sycamore Lane has been cordoned off.

"Three occupants, two adults and a child, had managed to get out of the property. Tragically, four children from the property were confirmed dead on scene.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this exceptionally difficult time."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.