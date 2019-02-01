England

In pictures: Snow dogs of England

  • 1 February 2019

Airports and schools face disruption due to the snowy weather across England, but man's best friend still needs to be walked.

So here's a selection of England's snow dogs enjoying the wintry scenes.

Image copyright Alex Beresford
Image caption Peaches had her first experience of snow with her weather presenter daddy Alex Beresford. As a competitor on ITV's Dancing on Ice, I'm sure Alex had some excellent tips for his furry friend
Image copyright @mrbarneypugx
Image caption Barney the pug cross has donned a very smart tweed jacket for his jaunt in the snow in Farnham, Surrey
Image copyright @Gemd27
Image caption Jessie the Australian kelpie and Nell the border collie have been enjoying a lovely walk with Gem in the snow in Woking, Surrey
Image copyright @cooperandbentley_dapple_doxies
Image caption Labrador Murphy and his two best friends Cooper (left) and Bentley (right) have been out playing in Berkshire. Good job they've got their jackets on
Image copyright @lola.limb
Image caption In, out, shake it all about... this schnauzer Lola has been up to her armpits in snow in Bristol this morning
Image copyright @lola_the__mini_schnauzer
Image caption Meanwhile, Lola the mini schnauzer in Newbury, Berkshire has been out with a very smart jacket but decided it was too cold and came in for a bath
Image copyright Sammy Martin
Image caption Even smaller than Lola, Winnie the dachshund puppy has been experiencing her first snow with her mum Sammy in the Cotswolds
Image copyright @DigChrisMyers
Image caption Lottie has been out on Barden Fell in Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales with her two humans
Image copyright @skinnyfoodvintageplates
Image caption Mollie the border terrier cross has been out for walkies in Basingstoke

All photos are copyrighted

More on this story