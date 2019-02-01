In pictures: Snow dogs of England

Airports and schools face disruption due to the snowy weather across England, but man's best friend still needs to be walked.

So here's a selection of England's snow dogs enjoying the wintry scenes.

Image copyright Alex Beresford Image caption Peaches had her first experience of snow with her weather presenter daddy Alex Beresford. As a competitor on ITV's Dancing on Ice, I'm sure Alex had some excellent tips for his furry friend

Image copyright @mrbarneypugx Image caption Barney the pug cross has donned a very smart tweed jacket for his jaunt in the snow in Farnham, Surrey

Image copyright @Gemd27 Image caption Jessie the Australian kelpie and Nell the border collie have been enjoying a lovely walk with Gem in the snow in Woking, Surrey

Image copyright @cooperandbentley_dapple_doxies Image caption Labrador Murphy and his two best friends Cooper (left) and Bentley (right) have been out playing in Berkshire. Good job they've got their jackets on

Image copyright @lola.limb Image caption In, out, shake it all about... this schnauzer Lola has been up to her armpits in snow in Bristol this morning

Image copyright @lola_the__mini_schnauzer Image caption Meanwhile, Lola the mini schnauzer in Newbury, Berkshire has been out with a very smart jacket but decided it was too cold and came in for a bath

Image copyright Sammy Martin Image caption Even smaller than Lola, Winnie the dachshund puppy has been experiencing her first snow with her mum Sammy in the Cotswolds

Image copyright @DigChrisMyers Image caption Lottie has been out on Barden Fell in Wharfedale in the Yorkshire Dales with her two humans

Image copyright @skinnyfoodvintageplates Image caption Mollie the border terrier cross has been out for walkies in Basingstoke

