Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Newcastle rough sleepers tell their stories

The official number of rough sleepers in England is estimated to have fallen slightly for the first time in eight years.

There were 4,677 people recorded bedding down outside in autumn 2018, 74 fewer than counted in 2017.

The figure is still up 2,909 since 2010, with charities calling for "fundamental action to tackle the root causes".

The government has pledged £100m over two years to tackle rough sleeping.

It will trial schemes in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the West Midlands where people are given housing without first being required to give up drugs or alcohol, a model which has been hailed a success in Finland.

Rough sleeping increased in London, the Midlands, north-east and Yorkshire and the Humber but fell elsewhere.

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

Charities said that despite the slight drop, rough sleeping had "rocketed" by 165% since 2010.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: "The combination of spiralling rents, a faulty benefits system and lack of social housing means the number of people forced to sleep rough has risen dramatically since 2010.

"We welcome many of the things which the government has been doing to seek to improve services for rough sleepers, and numbers do now seem to be stabilising which is a rare piece of good news, but without fundamental action to tackle the root causes of homelessness these measures will only achieve so much."

Chief executive of Crisis, Jon Sparkes said: "It's a damning reflection of our society that night after night, so many people are forced to sleep rough on our streets, with numbers soaring in the capital."

Analysis by BBC Reality Check

The official number of rough sleepers published each year by the government does not tell the whole story.

It comes from information collected once a year by local councils. In England councils choose one night in October or November to carry out a street count - they will physically go out and count the people they see sleeping rough on streets in tents or doorways.

Some councils choose instead to make an estimate based on how many people are known to local services like homelessness charities - for example, in rural areas where it may be more difficult to physically count people.

That means anyone who they don't spot - and many homeless people choose to hide themselves for their own safety - or anyone who spends that night walking around, on a night bus or sofa surfing won't be counted.

It also doesn't include anyone staying that night in a hostel or shelter.

There are many more people who are homeless but don't sleep rough, staying instead in temporary accommodation like bed and breakfasts.

Despite the slight drop in the official estimate, Local Government Association housing spokesman councillor Martin Tett, said it was becoming "increasingly difficult" for councils to prevent homelessness and rough sleeping from happening as they faced a "funding gap" of more than £100m in 2019-20.