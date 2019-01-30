England

In pictures: Snowy scenes from around England

  • 30 January 2019

Snowfall has been causing disruption in parts of the UK.

Some people, though, have found ways to enjoy the freezing conditions.

Snow in Otford Kent Image copyright Big Phil Weather Watcher
Image caption The snow left a wintry scene at Otford in Kent
dogs in Standish Image copyright Northern Rambler Weather Watcher
Image caption Dogs have been enjoying the snow at Standish in Greater Manchester
Minterne Magna
Image caption The village of Minterne Magna in Dorset looks pretty in the snow
Road signs are covered with snow on the A628 Woodhead Pass in the Longdendale Valley in Derbyshire's High Peak Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Road signs are covered with snow on the A628 Woodhead Pass in the Longdendale Valley in Derbyshire's High Peak
melting snow in Hitchin Image copyright NikNak 1970 Weather Watcher
Image caption The snow has been melting at Hitchin in Hertfordshire
Sledgers on Camp Hill Woolton Image copyright PA
Image caption People have been enjoying sledging on Camp Hill, Woolton, as forecasters predicted "very significant snowfall" this week
dog in the snow in Sale Image copyright Adele Blease
Image caption A dog playing in the snow with a tennis ball in Sale, Greater Manchester
Snowmen on the banks of the River Cam in Cambridge Image copyright PA
Image caption Snowmen have emerged on the banks of the River Cam in Cambridge

Photos are copyrighted

More on this story