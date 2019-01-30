Snowfall has been causing disruption in parts of the UK.

Some people, though, have found ways to enjoy the freezing conditions.

Image copyright Big Phil Weather Watcher Image caption The snow left a wintry scene at Otford in Kent

Image copyright Northern Rambler Weather Watcher Image caption Dogs have been enjoying the snow at Standish in Greater Manchester

Image caption The village of Minterne Magna in Dorset looks pretty in the snow

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Road signs are covered with snow on the A628 Woodhead Pass in the Longdendale Valley in Derbyshire's High Peak

Image copyright NikNak 1970 Weather Watcher Image caption The snow has been melting at Hitchin in Hertfordshire

Image copyright PA Image caption People have been enjoying sledging on Camp Hill, Woolton, as forecasters predicted "very significant snowfall" this week

Image copyright Adele Blease Image caption A dog playing in the snow with a tennis ball in Sale, Greater Manchester

Image copyright PA Image caption Snowmen have emerged on the banks of the River Cam in Cambridge

