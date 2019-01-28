Image copyright Tumblr/YouTube Image caption Alice Cutter and Mark Jones from Halifax pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges

Four people have denied being members of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Mark Jones, 24, and Alice Cutter, 22, both from Halifax, Garry Jack, 23, from Birmingham, and a 17-year-old boy from Nottingham pleaded not guilty earlier at Birmingham Crown Court.

The British organisation, founded in 2013, was outlawed under terrorism legislation three years later.

All four are due to go on trial in Birmingham on 18 March.

Ms Cutter and the teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were granted bail. Mr Jack and Mr Jones were remanded in custody.