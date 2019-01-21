Image copyright BF Image caption The company said it had modified its schedules and was contacting all affected customers

Thousands of cross-channel ferry passengers have had their bookings amended to accommodate extra sailings in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Brittany Ferries said timetables from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth were being modified to ensure "critical goods" could still be transported.

Some passengers took to social media after the firm got in touch to tell them their trips had been cancelled.

Brittany Ferries said about 10,000 customers were affected.

In December, the government announced it was awarding £102.9m to three suppliers to provide extra capacity to ease congestion at Dover if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal on 29 March.

French company Brittany Ferries was awarded £46.6m, £42.5m was awarded to Danish shipping firm DFDS and £13.8m to British firm Seaborne Freight.

A statement on Brittany's website said: "The contract guarantees space on some of our ships and Channel routes for the delivery of critical goods post-Brexit, like medicines.

"It has been described as a kind of insurance, or safety net, to help ensure the smooth transit of these critical goods in the event of a no-deal Brexit after the 29th March."

A spokesman said about 5,000 bookings - 10,000 passengers - were affected.

He said: "In most cases it's no change or a small change. But In some cases it can involve moving from an overnight sailing to a morning or afternoon sailing or vice versa.

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that these changes may cause, but hope that the additional sailings will offer customers more choice."

The affected Brittany routes (and ships) are:

Le Havre - Portsmouth (Etretat)

Cherbourg - Poole (Barfleur)

Roscoff - Plymouth (Armorique)

The company said it had modified its schedules and was contacting all affected customers.