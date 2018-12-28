Image copyright PA Image caption The killers lit 26 litres of petrol in the basement of a shop to benefit from a £330,000 pay-out

Three men have been found guilty of murder after an explosion at a shop killed five people, including a mother and her two sons.

The blast destroyed a supermarket and the flat above where a family lived on Hinckley Road, Leicester, in February.

The city's crown court heard the men caused the explosion in order to make about £300,000 in an insurance scam.

Aram Kurd, Hawkar Hassan and Arkan Ali had denied five counts of murder in addition to conspiracy to commit fraud.

The killers had lit 26 litres of petrol in the basement of the shop, Leicestershire Police said.

Shane Ragoobeer, 18, his 17-year-old brother Sean, Shane's girlfriend Leah Beth Reek, 18, and the brothers' mother, Mary Ragoobeer, 46, were in the flat when the explosion occurred at about 19:00 GMT on 25 February.

Viktorija Ijevleva, 22, was working in the shop at the time of the blast and was also killed.

The five-week trial was told the defendants left Ms Ijevleva to die because she was aware of the insurance policy taken out less than three weeks earlier.

The investigation led police to trawl through more than 700 hours of CCTV footage, and examine more than 2,500 exhibits, 1,000 witness statements and 4,000 different lines of inquiry.

Leicestershire Police said shopkeeper Kurd, who spoke to the BBC after the blast, "probably felt there was a need" to tell his story in a deceitful bid to cover his tracks.

The three men are due to be sentenced on 18 January.