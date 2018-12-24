Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flights were suspended for more than 36 hours when a drone was first spotted

The couple arrested over the drone chaos at Gatwick Airport have said they feel "completely violated".

Paul Gait and Elaine Kirk, who were released without charge, told Sky News their "privacy and identity" had been "completely exposed" after being named in the media and their home searched.

"We are deeply distressed, as are our family and friends, and we are currently receiving medical care.

"The way we were initially received was disgusting," they said.

The couple, whose names have not been revealed by the BBC until now, added: "Those that knew us didn't doubt us for a second."