Gatwick drones pair 'no longer suspects'

A man and woman arrested in connection with drone sightings that grounded flights at Gatwick Airport have been released without charge.

The 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of "the criminal use of drones".

Flights were suspended for more than 36 hours when the device was first spotted close to the runway on Wednesday night.

Sussex Police said the pair were no longer suspects.

Det Ch Supt Jason Tingley said: "Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick.

"Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation."

The pair were held on suspicion of disrupting civil aviation "to endanger or likely to endanger safety of operations or persons".

Gatwick Airport Limited has offered a £50,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.